9th Circ. Agrees That Assault Triggers Immigration Removal
By Parker Quinlan ( July 24, 2026, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has refused to review an immigration court's finding that a Mexican national living in Oregon was not unfairly charged by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as being removable after his arrest for abusing his wife in front of his children....
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