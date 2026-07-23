Red States Back DOT In DC Circ. Immigrant Driver Rule Fight

By Linda Chiem ( July 23, 2026, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Florida and 22 other GOP-leaning states have urged the D.C. Circuit to uphold the U.S. Department of Transportation's new restrictions on commercial drivers' licenses for foreign truckers, saying motorists and highways must be protected from threats posed by large commercial vehicles driven by unqualified truckers....
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