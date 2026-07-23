Web Scraper Seeks Toss Of Reddit Copyright Claims

By Elliot Weld ( July 23, 2026, 5:25 PM EDT) -- SerpApi, a company that scrapes online content, asked a New York federal judge Thursday to let it out of a copyright lawsuit from Reddit alleging it illegally looted content at the behest of Perplexity for AI training, contending Reddit doesn't own copyrights on the bulk of the user content on its website and that the protective measures the suit alleged were circumvented belong to Google....
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