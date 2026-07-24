Microsoft Seeks To Pause Or Exit Teams BIPA 'Voiceprint' Suit
By Rachel Riley ( July 24, 2026, 10:39 PM EDT) -- Microsoft urged a Washington federal judge Thursday to pause a proposed class action alleging its Teams software illegally intercepts meeting participants' "voiceprints" and force several of the Illinois residents to arbitrate their claims individually, or else dispose of the revised complaint entirely on the grounds that the plaintiffs still haven't detailed their interactions with the challenged feature....
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