Players Group Says Power Tiff Doesn't Hurt Tennis Orgs. Case
By Bryan Koenig ( July 27, 2026, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The Professional Tennis Players Association pushed back Friday on assertions by professional tennis' governing bodies that an internal PTPA power struggle shows that it has no members and thus no standing to sue them in New York federal court for allegedly blocking competing tournaments....
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