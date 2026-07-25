Abbott Beats 'Supersized' Investor Suit Over Formula Recall

By Dorothy Atkins ( July 25, 2026, 12:23 AM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge tossed a proposed securities class action accusing Abbott Laboratories of misleading shareholders about its safety practices ahead of the 2022 recall at its Sturgis, Michigan, infant formula plant, saying Friday that "despite its girth," the "supersized" complaint says "too much and too little," and still needs more information to be viable....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.