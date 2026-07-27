Elf Beauty Investors Seek Class Cert. In Inventory Suit
By Katryna Perera ( July 27, 2026, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Investors in cosmetics business e.l.f. Beauty Inc. who are suing the company for allegedly hiding growing inventory issues stemming from inadequate sales have asked a California federal judge for class certification and to appoint Labaton Keller Sucharow LLP as class counsel, saying the requirements for certification fit the case "like a glove."...
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