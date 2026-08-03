Where Is The Line On Actionable Comms In Securities Cases?

By Samuel Groner ( August 3, 2026, 4:40 PM EDT) -- In a Law360 guest article published about a year ago, I analyzed recent case law about what types of statements are not made "in connection with the purchase or sale of any security" and therefore not covered by Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act....
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