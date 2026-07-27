Atlantic Moves To Dismiss Kash Patel Defamation Suit
By Jared Foretek ( July 27, 2026, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Atlantic and reporter Sarah Fitzpatrick on Monday defended their article describing the alleged drinking and absences of FBI Director Kash Patel, maintaining that Fitzpatrick's reporting was deeply-sourced and asking a Washington federal judge to toss Patel's defamation lawsuit on the basis that he has not plausibly alleged any "actual malice" in publishing the story....
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