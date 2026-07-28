Judge Calls Off IP Trial, Threatens Sanctions Against Apple

By Elliot Weld ( July 28, 2026, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has vacated an impending trial date for a patent infringement suit against Apple, saying he needed time to resolve outstanding jurisdictional issues, but ordered Apple to explain why it shouldn't be sanctioned for raising those issues so close to trial....
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