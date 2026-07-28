Texas Judge Calls Late Bid To Disqualify Atty 'Dilatory Tactic'

By Spencer Brewer ( July 28, 2026, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday denied a request to disqualify an attorney representing the former chief executive of a real estate company related to the late mogul Gene Phillips, saying the attempt to knock out the attorney came way too late in the game....
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