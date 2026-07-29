Mass. Judge Says Roundup Suit May Survive Justices' Ruling
By Chris Villani ( July 29, 2026, 2:52 PM EDT) -- A suit against Monsanto over the alleged cancer risks of the weedkiller Roundup may still be heading for trial after a Massachusetts federal judge said Wednesday that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling barring certain claims against the company doesn't necessarily doom the case....
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