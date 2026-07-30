Polymarket Says Hidden Sports Bets Suit Must Be Arbitrated

By Hailey Konnath ( July 30, 2026, 8:07 PM EDT) -- Polymarket is urging a New York federal court to send to arbitration users' claims that the prediction market company disguises its sports gambling offers as sports event contracts to get around regulations, arguing that its terms of use include an arbitration provision....
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