Oil Cos. Say Estate Can't Expand Heat Wave Death Theory

By Rachel Riley ( July 31, 2026, 11:42 PM EDT) -- Exxon, Chevron and other oil conglomerates have accused a Washington woman suing over a 2021 heat wave death of seeking to retroactively push the boundaries of the legal theory she's posited to the court, while she fired back on Friday that the petroleum companies continue to mischaracterize her claims....
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