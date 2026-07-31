Defamation Litigation Roundup: Trump, Kash Patel, MSG

By Theresa Schliep ( July 31, 2026, 6:51 PM EDT) -- In this month's review of defamation fights, Law360 highlights developments in a handful of suits involving President Donald Trump, as well as the dismissal of a case by Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel over a man's social media posts accusing him of being a "Kremlin asset."...
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