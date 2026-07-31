Meta Says AI Voice Suit Rests On Speculation, Not Facts

By Celeste Bott ( July 31, 2026, 6:39 PM EDT) -- Meta sought to throw out a proposed class action claiming it flouted Illinois' biometric privacy law when it used the voices of journalists and voice actors to train their artificial intelligence models, arguing the suit is little more than "professional anxiety" over AI "in search of a cause of action."...
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