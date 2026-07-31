FirstBank Denies Complicit Ties In Epstein Survivor's Suit
By Katryna Perera ( July 31, 2026, 9:27 PM EDT) -- FirstBank Puerto Rico pushed back Thursday on proposed class claims it was complicit in Jeffrey Epstein's crimes by serving as his "longest" running banking partner, saying in New York federal court it only provided the late sex offender "routine banking services" and did not have any knowledge of his sex trafficking operations....
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