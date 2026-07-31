Comedian Daring Buc-ee's To Sue Takes Dig At Brand Policing
By Ivan Moreno ( July 31, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The string of lawsuits Buc-ee's Ltd. has filed against businesses it says mimic its popular beaver branding has caught the attention of comedian John Oliver, who unveiled a bucktoothed "Buc-Off" mascot and dared the travel center chain to sue him — spotlighting the delicate balance trademark owners face between protecting a valuable brand and provoking backlash....
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