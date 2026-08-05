Card Grading Merger Suit Tests Antitrust In Niche Market
By Shiena Marie Burke and Amanda Collura-Day ( August 5, 2026, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A lucrative and expanding section of the consumer collectibles economy has evolved with the resurgence in popularity of trading card games. This U.S. market is a multibillion-dollar sector ranging from rookie sports cards to popular character trading card games like Pokémon. ...
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