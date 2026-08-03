4 Mass. Rulings You May Have Missed In July

By Carolyn Muyskens ( August 3, 2026, 8:51 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts judge affirmed her self-described "eye-popping" $91 million judgment against insurance companies, a private lender was freed from fraud claims after a loan recipient's emails told a different story, and a venture capital pro was denied a jury for his upcoming trial, among other recent state court rulings....
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