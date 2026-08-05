Soldier Wants To Fight DOJ, CFTC Maduro Bet Cases At Once
By Aislinn Keely ( August 5, 2026, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army soldier accused of reaping prediction market profits with his knowledge of the January operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro wants to fight parallel actions from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the U.S. Justice Department at once, and contends the government can't use his case as an "experiment" for how to police trading on platforms like Polymarket....
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