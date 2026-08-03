Vestis Gets Investor Suit Over Operational Issues Trimmed
By Katryna Perera ( August 3, 2026, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has trimmed several claims from a proposed securities class action against uniform and workplace supplier Vestis Corp. that alleges the company failed to disclose the operational and customer service issues it was facing....
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