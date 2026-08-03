25 States Sue Trump Over 3rd Round Of Global Tariffs

By Rachel Riley ( August 3, 2026, 9:30 PM EDT) -- California, Arizona and 23 other states sued the Trump administration in the U.S. Court of International Trade on Monday claiming the president is trying for a third time to impose illegal tariffs against nearly all the country's trading partners, this time under the cover of federal law meant to combat forced labor....
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