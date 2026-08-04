Search Rival, Advocates Back DOJ Against Google In DC Circ.

By Bryan Koenig ( August 4, 2026, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Academics, policy experts, advocacy groups and several rivals lent their voices Tuesday to the U.S. Department of Justice's defense of its monopolization win over Google, while urging the D.C. Circuit to strengthen the "relatively modest remedies" they say leave Google able to dominate both search and artificial intelligence....
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