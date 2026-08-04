AT&T Wants End To Investors' Lead-Covered Cables Fight
By Nadia Dreid ( August 4, 2026, 6:54 PM EDT) -- AT&T is hoping the third time's the charm when it comes to convincing a Texas federal court to toss for good an investor suit that accuses the mobile behemoth of misleading investors about the removal of lead-covered copper cables from its network....
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