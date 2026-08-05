Product Liability Cases To Watch: Midyear Report
By Emily Field ( August 5, 2026, 10:36 PM EDT) -- After two trial defeats in the spring, social media companies are headed back to court to face allegations that their platforms are designed to hook young people with never-ending content. OpenAI's ChatGPT has also been increasingly targeted in suits claiming that the chatbot has meted out harmful health advice and helped users plan mass shootings....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.