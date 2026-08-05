Takeda Says Rebates, Subsidies Cut $885M IBS Drug Verdict
By Bryan Koenig ( August 5, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Takeda Pharmaceuticals battled with a class of health plans over whether a Massachusetts federal jury's $885 million antitrust verdict against the drugmaker for conspiring to delay generic competition to anticonstipation drug Amitiza should be reduced by rebates the drugmaker paid and Medicare subsidies that reduced the health plans' costs....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.