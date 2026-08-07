4th Circ. Boeing Class Cert. Ruling May Have Limited Reach
By Evan Kubota and David Leopard ( August 7, 2026, 1:36 PM EDT) -- In Rhode Island Office of the General Treasurer v. The Boeing Co., the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit on July 20 reversed and remanded a grant of class certification on the basis that the plaintiffs' proposed damages methodology did not satisfy the requirements of the U.S. Supreme Court's 2013 decision in Comcast Corp. v. Behrend.[1]...
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