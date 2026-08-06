Sikorsky Accuses Tech Supplier Of Deception In $24.7M Job
By Brian Steele ( August 6, 2026, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Lockheed Martin unit Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. told a federal court that a subcontractor tricked the Connecticut company into believing it could complete a deal for two software and hardware components critical to a multibillion-dollar military helicopter program, defeating the claims in a suit alleging a $14 million underpayment....
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