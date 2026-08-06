Meta Nears Ax Of Suits Over Pump-And-Dump Facebook Ads
By Bonnie Eslinger ( August 6, 2026, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge signaled Thursday that two financial professionals are fighting an uphill battle to pursue their proposed class action alleging Meta illegally allowed scammers to impersonate them in ads to run so-called pump-and-dump investment schemes, calling Meta's arguments for tossing the suit "very compelling."...
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