Taxation With Representation: Slaughter And May, Covington

By Zak Kostro ( August 7, 2026, 2:58 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, U.K. real estate investment trust Segro's board agrees to a share offer from U.S. rival Prologis with a partial cash alternative, Curium acquires fellow radiopharmaceutical company Lantheus Holdings Inc., and investment firm KKR buys medical device company Integer Holdings Corp....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.