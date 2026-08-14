How Copa América Reshaped Crowd Security Risk Planning

By Joshua Padron ( August 14, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- On July 14, 2024, thousands of unticketed spectators overwhelmed security outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, before the Copa América Final between Argentina and Colombia....
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