Balch & Bingham Wants Chrisleys' Malpractice Suit Dismissed

By Emily Sawicki ( August 10, 2026, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Balch & Bingham LLP has moved to dismiss a malpractice complaint from reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were pardoned by President Donald Trump in May 2025 after serving over two years in prison for multiple financial crimes, telling the Atlanta federal court the two could "blame only themselves" for their convictions....
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