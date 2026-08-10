Calif. Tribe Says Interior Dept. Wrongly Revoked Gaming Trust

By Jared Foretek ( August 10, 2026, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A California tribe is accusing the U.S. Department of the Interior of illegally pulling trust status from a 160-acre plat of Vallejo, California, land that the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians were planning to turn into a casino, a move the tribe said was barred in a previous round of litigation....
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