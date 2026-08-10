DHS Says Big Bend Border Wall Enviro Waivers Are Legal
By Elaine Briseño ( August 10, 2026, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Immigration officials told a Texas federal judge that construction of a barrier along the Mexico border near Big Bend National Park is a national priority and the need for quick construction outweighs compliance with numerous environmental laws....
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