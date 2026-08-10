Judge Trims BCBS Privacy Suit Over Public Site Data

By Celeste Bott ( August 10, 2026, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Blue Cross Blue Shield Association beat most claims in a proposed privacy class action Friday when an Illinois federal judge ruled that federal employees' searches for doctors, symptoms and medical conditions on its public website did not amount to protected health information....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.