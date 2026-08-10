NYC Tour Boat Operator Charged In Deadly Harbor Accident

By Stewart Bishop ( August 10, 2026, 9:27 PM EDT) -- The operator of what prosecutors say was an overcrowded tour boat was accused Monday of negligently causing the deaths of a young woman and her infant daughter, after the unlicensed charter vessel he was piloting overturned in New York Harbor, throwing all passengers overboard. ...
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