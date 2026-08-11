Meta Spoiled Evidence In Facebook Scam Ad Suit, Judge Says

By Craig Clough ( August 11, 2026, 7:09 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has sanctioned Meta, finding the company failed to preserve key evidence in a lawsuit by Australian businessman Andrew Forrest over fraudulent Facebook advertisements that falsely used his name and likeness to promote cryptocurrency and investment scams, saying the spoliation prejudiced Forrest's case....
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