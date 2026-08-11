George Foreman's Wife Can't Move Sex Assault Suits To Texas

By Gina Kim ( August 11, 2026, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge declined to nix two women's suits asserting claims for sexual battery against George Foreman's estate, ruling he wasn't precluded from subject matter jurisdiction just because the late boxer's estate is being administered in Texas probate court where the estate assets are located. ...
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