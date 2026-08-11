Ex-NBA Star Can't Move NY Betting Trial, Friend Loses Bail

By Stewart Bishop ( August 11, 2026, 11:41 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn federal judge on Tuesday shot down former Miami Heat player Terry Rozier's bid to stand trial over insider proposition betting allegations in Florida, while his longtime friend and co-defendant's bail was revoked after a rat emoji proved to be a bridge too far....
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