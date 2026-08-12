1st Circ. Urged Not To Revive Puerto Rico Climate RICO Suit
By Keith Goldberg ( August 12, 2026, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Fossil fuel companies have urged the First Circuit to uphold the dismissal of a racketeering and antitrust lawsuit from several Puerto Rico municipalities claiming the companies misrepresented the climate dangers of fossil fuel products in causing a pair of hurricanes....
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