DHS Defends Building New ICE Facility In Silicon Valley

By Dorothy Atkins ( August 13, 2026, 7:13 PM EDT) -- The federal government fired back in California federal court Wednesday against a bid by California and Santa Clara County to block a planned ICE office and temporary holding facility in Silicon Valley, arguing that the project's alleged environmental, health and safety impacts are speculative and unsupported....
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