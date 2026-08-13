ICE Again Ordered To Fix 'Inhumane' Adelanto Detention Site

By Hailey Konnath ( August 13, 2026, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday once again ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to improve conditions at its Adelanto detention facility in the Mojave Desert, pointing to "severe and inhumane deficiencies" in necessities including access to safe food and water and sanitary living conditions....
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