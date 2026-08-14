XAI Can't Send Grok User's Privacy Suit To Texas, Judge Says

By Gina Kim ( August 14, 2026, 12:03 AM EDT) -- Elon Musk's xAI lost its bid to have a Grok user's proposed privacy class action sent to Texas, after a California federal judge ruled Thursday that Grok's platform, including its sign-up and chat screens, doesn't give reasonably conspicuous notice of its terms containing a mandatory forum selection clause. ...
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