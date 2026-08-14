'You're Not Ready': Judge Warns Tesla, Agency Of Sanctions

By Dorothy Atkins ( August 14, 2026, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A California state judge presiding over the California Civil Rights Department's lawsuit alleging Tesla fostered racism at its Fremont factory admonished both parties Friday for violating orders and being unprepared for an upcoming bench trial, telling counsel, "Frankly I'm ready to start lobbing sanctions against every person in this room."...
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