Calif. Tribe Challenges Feds' Gaming Approval Reversal

By Crystal Owens ( August 17, 2026, 5:10 PM EDT) -- A California tribe is asking a federal judge in Washington, D.C., to block the U.S. Department of the Interior's decision last month to undo its approval of the tribe's 160-acre gaming facility project, arguing the latest order was independently unlawful because the government did not give a reasoned explanation for the reversal....
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