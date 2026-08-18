Video Gaming Arena Co. Seeks OK Of $7.7M Arbitral Award
By Joyce Hanson ( August 18, 2026, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The operator of a chain of competitive video gaming arenas in the United Kingdom has asked a New York federal judge to enforce a $7.7 million arbitral award it won against a Delaware-based esports company and related subsidiary following a dispute over a collaboration deal....
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