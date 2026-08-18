Easterly Fund Must Face Claims Over Illiquid Investments

By Katryna Perera ( August 18, 2026, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has largely granted a dismissal bid in an investor class action over the collapse of the Easterly ROCMuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund, tossing challenged statements in the suit about the fund's valuation and investments in defaulted securities, but keeping claims tied to the fund's illiquid investments....
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