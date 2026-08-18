7th Circ. Says Resort Co. Waited Too Long For TCPA Suit Arb.
By Gina Kim ( August 18, 2026, 11:56 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit on Tuesday concluded Club Exploria's conduct in a long-running Telephone Consumer Protection Act case was inconsistent with its intent to arbitrate as it waited four years to raise arbitration and finding its decision to hire new lawyers "late in the game cannot excuse prior counsel's lack of diligence."...
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