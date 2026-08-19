2nd Circ. Revives Signature Bank Investor Suit Against Execs
By Sarah Jarvis ( August 19, 2026, 10:46 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday revived a shareholder lawsuit over alleged misstatements about Signature Bank's health ahead of its 2023 collapse, finding that a New York federal court was wrong to toss the case because securities fraud claims against the defunct bank do not transfer to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. as the banks' receiver....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.